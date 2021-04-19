Drive on Interstate 10 and exit Michoud Boulevard in New Orleans. I would recommend partaking in this assignment during the daytime.
After taking part in this assignment, ask yourself these questions: Is this environment safe for the children you love? Would you send your children to schools in this area? Who is responsible for advocating for the children who must live and learn in these dangerous and filthy environmental conditions?
Hazardous environmental conditions require leaders to choose our children's safety over the convenience of silence. Unfortunately, advocating for equitable treatment for Black and Brown people is dangerous work. The physical or media assassination of Black or Brown leaders is a formidable phenomenon.
Fifty-three years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis while advocating for equitable treatment for Black American sanitation workers. His life is an example that sanitation in minority communities is an important matter. Owing to King, I believe that, "The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy."
Undoubtedly, the environmental challenges our children face are demonstrable and potent. Knowing that environmental inequities rob our children of their full academic potential, I remain motivated by the sacrifices made by environmental justice leaders like Dr. Benjamin Chavis, who was an early champion of the environmental justice movement. Carrying the torch is essential because, as an urban educational leader, I understand that there is a significant correlation between the civic conditions, trauma and academic achievement results of a community.
For example, all open-enrollment, A-rated schools in New Orleans are in communities where blight is nearly nonexistent, the streets are clean and trash is consistently picked up. There are no rampant emotional or physical threats of wild pigs in these A-rated communities. These A-rated communities are not threatened by abandoned dwellings, abandoned cars or makeshift memorials that honor the dead bodies dumped in overgrown fields.
In contrast, A-rated communities benefit from bike lanes, walking paths, shops, grocery stores, manicured neutral grounds, police camera cars and available recreational grounds.
All children deserve to live in A-rated communities — despite the economic status of their guardians. Therefore, while advocating for the holistic academic achievement of youth in underserved communities, I will continue to lead community cleanup efforts, equity walks, lobby officials on behalf of our children and nurture the next generation of environmental and community leaders.
With that in mind, the work, challenges, progress and controversy continue! Nevertheless, Frederick Douglass said it perfectly: "If there is no struggle, there is no progress."
MICHAEL MCKENZIE
educator
New Orleans