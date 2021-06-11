Five years ago, I received a call from Pastor Harry Joseph inviting me to his church in St. James to discuss concerns about the Bayou Bridge pipeline being rammed into the parish. In the subsequent years, I have attended dozens of St. James Parish Council meetings in which Black residents stand and tell the council that they are sick and tired of the pollution and illness that industry brings. The council members sit impassively. Some check their phones.
The 4th and 5th council districts — the two highest majority-Black districts in St. James Parish — are the site of ever-expanding industry, including Nucor, South Louisiana Methanol and Formosa Plastics to name a few. This is happening by design. The parish land-use plan designates only the 4th and 5th districts for industry. When Formosa — what would be one of the largest plastics plants in the world — was announced and welcomed by parish officials after years of planning, the nearest neighbors had never even heard of it.
Is it any wonder that St. James residents, led by Sharon Lavigne and RISE St. James, have recruited supporters? Why would African Americans in the Deep South confine their appeal to government bodies planning their demise? Formosa Plastics cheerleaders consistently fail to acknowledge that the existential threat to St. James Parish is so egregious and so obvious.
These supporters also see the irony: The entity that should butt out is the Taiwanese company Formosa that plans to use our state as a colony and a dumping ground.
This is a life and death situation. Don't like St. James residents calling powerful people to their side? Better get used to it.
ANNE ROLFES
director, Louisiana Bucket Brigade
New Orleans