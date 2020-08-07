As a classroom teacher interacting with students daily for over 20 years, I don't know why I continue to be amazed by the decisions, and those who make them, regarding what's best for our students.
District leaders, both public and private, are making decisions without teacher input. Mandates are issued to get students back into the classroom now out of deep concern of learning gaps and our students falling behind.
Government leaders are passing laws and mandates to get students back in schools out of deep concern for the economy. Many parents and guardians have deep concerns about exposing their students to the COVID-19 virus in the brick-and-mortar option, so they are choosing virtual learning or homeschooling options for their children.
For anyone ready to listen to a teacher's opinion, one who sometimes spends more time with the students than even their families, the in-school option is essential and necessary, but for a very different reason: The kids are suffering mentally.
They are becoming fearful and depressed about the future. They feel isolated and alone. They are becoming confused about friendships, relationships, sexual identities and more.
Students need to be in school because it is their safe place; it is the one place they can count on consistency and routine; it is where they can talk to trusted friends and adults and realize that they are not alone in their feelings, fears and experiences; it is a place where they are a member of a large organization, dare I even say an extended family.
Finally, it is a place filled with trained professionals, utilizing a plethora of strategies, to guide and nurture their students academically, emotionally, physically, socially and spiritually to prepare them to be productive and responsible citizens in their communities.
STEPHANIE LEDET
teacher
Kenner