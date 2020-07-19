I am let down again by Louisiana's politicians.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, I have been considered an essential employee. In my job, I repair and deliver medical devices and hospital beds to nearly every hospital and facility in south Louisiana. In my job, I come in contact with all patients, including those with COVID-19. I have been proud to use my services to help our region make it through this terrible virus.
Today, I tried to file for the $250 payment for essential personnel, but the politicians have narrowed the guidelines so much that the majority of the people I know in hospitals and nursing homes will not qualify, myself included.
In theory, I have nothing against a bus driver receiving the payment. But when was the last time a bus driver was required to have direct contact with an infected patient in a hospital setting? When was a convenience store employee tasked with helping to set up field hospitals?
In the end, I'm not worried about receiving my $250 because I have learned to never count on things like this. It's insulting to be told you are essential one minute and completely forgettable the next.
A one-time hazard payment of $250 should not be too much to ask for; it should be a first step for all essential employees.
PATRICK MACFETTERS
field service technician
Covington