Jessica Williams’ Oct. 13 article on affordable housing responds to a report from the Louisiana Fair Housing Action Center, which blames the shortage of affordable housing units largely on neighborhood organizations. Another fair housing group, HousingNOLA, led by Andreanecia Morris, lays the blame not on neighborhood organizations but on the city.
Williams contends the LFHAC report claims that the HANO development in Bywater was “slow-walked amid neighborhood opposition.” The Section 106 review, which did slow down the process, is mandated by the federal government when any new housing development in a National Register District, like Bywater, requests federal funds.
The report cites an opinion piece and comments made at a public meeting (Williams quotes both) to show the racist reception by neighborhood groups regarding the development. By definition, public meetings are open to the public. At one such meeting, attendees said the design looked like a prison. It did. The intent was clearly to criticize the design, not prospective residents.
A plan for development of the HANO site was proposed by the director who preceded Greg Fortner. It was to be built by Habitat for Humanity and called for much more green space and four smaller buildings.
Neighbors First for Bywater approved the plan. It looked livable and we felt it would fit in the historic neighborhood and, like an earlier HANO development on that site, would help integrate the residents into the community. The NFB board shares this goal.
JULIE JONES
president, Neighbors First for Bywater
New Orleans