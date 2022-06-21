Finally, a smart, well-thought-out and engineered plan to work with water instead of in spite of it. A plan to augment and enhance our existing urban water management infrastructure.
A long-overdue plan to reimagine City Park as a natural, sustainable ecosystem. I've read the plan several times. Poured over the cross sections, charts and graphs, and renderings. Everyone wins — there are no losers. Full stop.
So what do the geniuses do? Our elected public servants? They balk and ruminate and delay and grandstand. Typical. Shame on them all.
The losers? Flood-prone residents and a smart urban ecosystem. Shame on them all.
AL DUVERNAY III
paleontologist
New Orleans