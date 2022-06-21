NO.citypark.adv_109.JPG

Lakeview homes with views of the Orleans Canal flood wall on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. There are plans to reduce flooding in this area of Lakeview by rerouting Lake Vista storm water into City Park lagoons. (Photo by Chris Granger | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

 STAFF PHOTO BY CHRIS GRANGER

Finally, a smart, well-thought-out and engineered plan to work with water instead of in spite of it. A plan to augment and enhance our existing urban water management infrastructure.

A long-overdue plan to reimagine City Park as a natural, sustainable ecosystem. I've read the plan several times. Poured over the cross sections, charts and graphs, and renderings. Everyone wins — there are no losers. Full stop.

So what do the geniuses do? Our elected public servants? They balk and ruminate and delay and grandstand. Typical. Shame on them all.

The losers? Flood-prone residents and a smart urban ecosystem. Shame on them all.

AL DUVERNAY III

paleontologist

New Orleans

