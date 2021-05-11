This is in response to Jim Anderson’s letter deriding the legislation passed in 2019 addressing the high price of our auto insurance. Just a note to explain that the bill didn’t become law until Jan. 1. That is barely four months ago.

With the “life in slow motion” brought on by COVID-19, that is like a week ago in real time.

Check back in a year or two.

ANDRE H. FOURRIER

certified insurance counselor

Baton Rouge