Public schools should reopen early to mitigate learning loss and allow working parents and guardians to get back to their jobs. As state and local leaders prioritize economic recovery from COVID-19, this critical need of working families must be among their considerations.
Child care is a bedrock to reopening the Baton Rouge area economy. Nearly 40% of households in the region have elementary and middle school-aged children, and these working parents and guardians will not be able to return to work fully without confidence that their children will be well cared for in a safe environment. School districts benefit from the coordination, guidance and extra funding that has come from the federal government and state Department of Education — advantages that the private childcare industry many families typically rely on for summer care simply don’t have.
This year’s “summer slump,” in which children (particularly children from under-resourced families) lose a degree of their school year learning during the summer, is poised to be especially dramatic. In a normal summer, low-income kids lose roughly 20% to 30% of their academic gains in math and reading. With school ending early, and inequitable access and support available for students to engage in distance learning evident, the COVID-19 slump will have an even more significant impact.
To both provide childcare and soften the summer slump, school systems can prioritize summer programming. The federal government has provided funding to the state of Louisiana to support its K-12 education systems. On May 1, the Louisiana Department of Education released its Start Strong 2020 Plan to guide school systems in how to use this supplemental funding, $260 million of which the department will soon begin distributing directly to school districts. Expanding and maximizing learning time is a priority and can be achieved with summer school.
At the right phase of the state’s reopening, offering robust summer schooling should be a priority for use of these and other funds that come to school systems. Not only will this allow students to make up some of the academic gains they have inevitably lost, but it will also allow parents and guardians to get back to their workplaces. For the thousands of Baton Rouge area working families worried about their children’s health, safety, and education, the free child care and education that comes with summer school is a key component of reopening Louisiana.
LIZ SMITH
vice-president for economic competitiveness, Baton Rouge Area Chamber