Patrick Foy taught physical education at Shenandoah Elementary, and when the coronavirus outbreak forced school to close, he didn't want the kids to get out of shape, so be began producing exercise videos. His wife, Laura Foy, is the camera operator and associate director. He's done nine, and works on his 10th from his carport Friday April 10, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. Santa Claus was the guest instructor for this video.