The Greater New Orleans AFL-CIO was pleased the American Legislative Executive Council once again chose New Orleans as the site for its annual meeting last week. We always welcome an infusion of spending in the typically slow summer tourism season, no matter the source. We, along with our good friend, Gov. John Bel Edwards, sincerely hope all of the attendees enjoyed our world-famous hospitality and unique culture.
Our hospitality is extended and rendered by the most talented, hard-working, and underpaid people in society. We sincerely hope the ALEC members generously opened their hearts as well their wallets to these New Orleanians who labor diligently at difficult and tiring tasks to make our guests’ experience enjoyable and memorable.
Nevertheless, we have profound differences with ALEC regarding crucial public policy matters and believe ALEC often dishonorably misrepresents its actual actions and goals. The following are but a few of its many disreputable and dishonorable policy positions and goals directly contrary to the best interests of New Orleanians, as well as all working people in this country:
- ALEC enjoys New Orleans, but its environmental positions are a lethal threat to our physical survival, the entire lower third of the state, and countless coastal communities around the country.
- ALEC claims its small-government approach to all social issues uniformly delivers superior results, even though it endangers and threatens to end Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.
- ALEC's celebration of the recent union-busting Janus Supreme Court case betrays its desire to weaken and deform long-standing national worker protections.
- ALEC opposes legal protection for collective bargaining as we know it, and the fundamental right of workers to unionize free of employer reprisals.
- ALEC regularly disregards and discounts the basic human needs of everyday working people. It not only consistently opposes any increase in minimum wages, but the very existence of minimum wage at all.
In conclusion, we wish to say to our good friend, John Bel Edwards, it is well and good to welcome a national organization to enjoy the rich culture and warm hospitality of our great city and state. It is quite another thing to honor with your presence a collection of power interests wholly at odds with anything we would remotely regard as honorable.
ALEC is a bitter foe of the best interests of working people, funded and fueled by greed.
As a friend, we wish to express our deep disappointment that Edwards would honor the dishonorable ALEC organization with his presence at and participation in any of its public activities.
Robert “Tiger” Hammond
president, Greater New Orleans AFL-CIO
New Orleans