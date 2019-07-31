I would venture to say at this point that sports fans across the globe are aware of the "no call" that took place in the NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints. The news of the judge's ruling that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the three referees closest to the play in question will have to testify is one positive step in this debacle. Maybe we will finally find out why Goodell has refused to take action against the referees' poor judgment on the matter. After all, he has held players, coaches, assistant coaches and general managers accountable for myriad actions in his years as the head of the NFL. Why not hold referees to the same accountability? I look forward to something more from Goodell than trite media statements that are far too little and too late.
Russell Boyle
retired
Belle Chasse