To once again debate the pros and cons concerning the death penalty and its impact on crime I must answer the July 30 letter by William Quigley in which he claims its ineffectiveness combating violent crime. In his letter are the same old statistics liberals continue to quote in their never-ending concern for criminals.
I admit mistakes are made when juries and judges decide an individual’s guilt or innocence. I support the death penalty in certain cases where there’s no doubt concerning who took another’s life. Society, like the body, must rid itself of those things that contaminate it.
I know most people are firm in their beliefs and convictions when the death penalty is chosen as punishment for a crime. I’m very much aware that there’s only the slightest chance that anything I can write in my support for the death penalty would change the mind of a person who is against the death penalty.
How many times do we see or read about a criminal whose serving time for killing someone yet gets back into society and kills again? One time is too many times. So, I just want to say that with the death penalty society is protected from repeat offenders.
Dennis M. Dearie
retired electrician
Baton Rouge