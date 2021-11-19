At the Nov. 15 meeting of the Task Force on Affordable Auto Insurance, I misspoke about auto insurance rates because mistaken information was given to me in preparation for the meeting.
In 2020, private passenger auto insurance rates decreased by -4.1% because people were driving fewer miles and there were fewer crashes during the pandemic. For the first 10 months of this year, car insurance rates increased by +0.7% as a result of the increase in miles driven as the pandemic waned.
These changes in the market were largely driven by filings from State Farm, Louisiana’s largest auto insurer, as part of the company’s national adjustment in car insurance rates during the pandemic. In June 2020, State Farm was approved for a rate decrease of -9.6%. In January, State Farm took nearly half of that decrease back when it was approved for an increase of +4.3% as miles driven went back up.
The point of my testimony at the meeting remains the same: The tort reform that took effect in January has so far had no effect on rate increases or rate decreases, as I have stated on multiple occasions.
JIM DONELON
Louisiana insurance commissioner
Baton Rouge