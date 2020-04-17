New Orleans doesn’t need Mardi Gras to have an epidemic. Conditions that supported the New Orleans outbreak of COVID-19 have been in place for centuries.
The city witnessed major epidemics of yellow fever and malaria from its founding to well into the 20th century. At one point the city was given the nickname “Necropolis” for its not-so-Big-Easy tendency to kill its inhabitants. Epidemics affected jobs. In the 19th century, employers wanted men who had been “seasoned,” meaning they had survived a year in what was then a deadly climate.
The Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine was launched in New Orleans in 1912 as the first such school to address the region’s recurrent outbreaks of infectious disease.
New Orleans is Louisiana’s population center, so any infectious condition is most likely to show up here first. It also has the state’s highest concentration of African Americans (60% vs. 30% average). Although we don’t yet know if African Americans are more often infected, we do know that they more often have serious disease. The important comorbidities of diabetes and hypertension are more prevalent in African Americans.
Bad COVID-19 in Louisiana will be worse COVID-19 in New Orleans, where testing has taken off more than elsewhere in the country. Hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 will push authorities toward earlier recognition of infection and even more intense testing.
Counter examples can help prove or disprove a theory. Seattle and New York supported even more intense transmission without Mardi Gras. Brazil on the other hand, had four major “Mardi Gras,” each receiving approximately one million tourists on exactly the same dates as New Orleans. Many of these tourists were European. Brazil has also seen a COVID-19 outbreak, but not nearly with the intensity of Seattle, New York or even New Orleans.
The size of New Orleans and the amount of year-round international travel, combined with the composition of the population and the open nature of its culture will always place a target on the city’s back for disease outbreaks. Combining this with the timing of the epidemic in Europe and the silent nature of its transmission means COVID-19 was coming to New Orleans in a big way at some point.
It happened around Mardi Gras. Mardi Gras may have helped the timing, but chance is one of the most powerful forces in epidemiological analyses. There is also still a Puritan streak in the U.S. psyche that punishment must be meted out for having just too much fun. New Orleans doesn’t need Mardi Gras to have an epidemic. It does need to improve the health and access to health care of New Orleanians at any date on the calendar.
RONALD BLANTON
professor
New Orleans