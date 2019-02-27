For many years, there have been debates about whether or not teachers should be allowed to possess concealed firearms. This debate is carried out when trying to find a solution to establish a safe environment for students that attend school — particularly from threats and shootings.
A perfect example of these tragic incidents is a mass shooting that took place at a Virginia Tech college in Blacksburg, Virginia. A 23-year-old student went on a shooting spree on campus, killing 32 students and wounding others. He then later killed himself while he was on campus. The causalities in this incident could have been less if not totally prevented if trained teachers with firearms were ready for incidents such as this one.
Many people have debated against teachers possessing firearms. They make points or excuses that are very minor and be easily sorted out, such as
“What if a teacher snaps, gets stressed or angry and turns on students?” This excuse is just merely a lack of logic. How many times do we see teachers
bringing guns in school compared to students? And second, this point even supports my case of why teachers should carry firearms. The closest person to
a teacher if he/she were to snap is another armed teacher in a nearby classroom who can get there a lot faster than law enforcement.
After her son's accidental shooting death, Iberville mom wants law change; here's why she thinks now is the time
Another meaningless excuse people use is, “Teachers have more than enough responsibilities already as it is.” In other words, teachers have too much to do, so they cannot help save the lives of students and teachers when being threatened. Also, this totally contradicts the teachings that these kids have been taught their entire life: “safety first.” Teachers should have some advantage if it comes to saving students or co-workers lives.
The number of mass school shootings has increased every year since the year 2000. People who argue these points against teachers having the possession of firearms are not looking at the big picture or the tragic things that can happen in schools, but they look at the small things that are less likely to happen or can be prevented. If this issue is not considered and carried out in the United States, we will see more shootings and the grief of many families. Parents send their children to school so they can learn and become successful, not have to worry about their lives being in danger or taken every day.
Terry Fortune
package sorter
Baton Rouge