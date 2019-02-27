Talking about the four primary response protocols, Joe Kuhns, security consultant with Firestorm Solutions, gives his presentation to teachers at Port Allen High School Monday Jan. 7, 2019, in Port Allen, La. West Baton Rouge Schools have been selected for a pilot program to work with LWCC and Firestorm Solutions to train teachers in school safety, especially surrounding critical incidents like mass shootings. It aligns with the district constructing new schools and working with law enforcement agencies to securely build them.