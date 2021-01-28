In the early 1980s, after the election of Ronald Reagan, an inflationary period had begun. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office had just passed a tax that was not going to collected until 1982. We knew deputies were badly underpaid so we began 1981 with a pay raise that required borrowing money from our local banks.
Many of us believed the new president would have to implement a wage/price freeze. I can remember our new pay scale exceeded both New Orleans Police Department and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office at that time. Sheriff Harry Lee even commented to me that he felt pressure to raise the pay in his department.
In any case, inflation didn't continue and we all survived. Now, I wonder what we are facing with gas about to go up again and the minimum wage set to almost double. Question to economists: Are we about to experience wicked inflation?
Maybe it would be better to increase the minimum wage more reasonably and gradually ease off our dependence on fossil fuels. The rest of the world, particularly the Chinese, are not concerned about any minimum wage or the pollution from fossil fuels. It will just make them more competitive in the world economy than we are.
CHARLES C. WILSON
former St. Charles Parish sheriff
Hahnville