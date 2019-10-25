It is not OK for the president of the United States to go on national television and ask a communist dictator — with whom we're in a trade war — to investigate an American citizen.
It doesn't matter if you're a Republican, a Democrat, an independent, or a member of any other party.
The president of the United States should not be asking a communist dictator to investigate an American citizen. We do not go to communist dictators for things like this. We do not go to countries we are at war with for things like this. There is absolutely no excuse for this.
It doesn't matter if the person you're asking to be investigated is a political rival. It doesn’t matter if you think the person committed a crime. There is, again, no excuse for this. Full stop.
It is wrong. It is unAmerican. And if you're making excuses for it, you should be ashamed of yourself.
One more time: The president of the United States should not be asking a communist dictator to investigate an American citizen.
J. Michael Norris
English instructor
Baton Rouge