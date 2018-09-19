A recent Advocate story rightly describes the curious reticence of Attorney General Jeff Landry, to look into Louisiana's Catholic church involvement in the sexual abuse of children — and cover-ups by clergy and officials, Everyone knows the current Pennsylvania numbers: more than 1,000 abused children and more than 300 predatory priests. Think about it. Those are conservative numbers, and ask yourself: Who has been "smearing" the Church?
Before this news, there was the (2002) abuse scandal in Boston that sent its cardinal scurrying off to a safe-house in Rome and provided Hollywood with an Oscar-winning script from the Globe newspaper. More recently, in 2014, Minnesota Public Radio made a fine four-part documentary, "Betrayed by Silence," portraying an array of abusing priests who were shielded by three consecutive archbishops in the area of St. Paul, including Bishop Harry Flynn, who came from Louisiana.
In fact, Flynn and Louisiana created the model strategies used by the hierarchy to protect priests who abused children and befuddle parents and others who sought help or justice. On one hand, you move the priests around or out of sight, and at the same time charm, stiff, lie or otherwise fend off people who complain or cause trouble.
This takes us back to Landry, a tough customer when he's running for office or attacking political softies, but when it comes to the Catholic Church a strict constructionist looking for reasons to do nothing and avoid "smearing" those who have played fast and loose with the truth and their responsibilities to the faithful.
Really, it's time for change.
John McCall
retired
New Orleans