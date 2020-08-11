I am one of those WASPs who opened his eyes recently to the ugly reality of so many Black people hurting and frustrated because of unequal treatment in American society. The global outcry caused by the killing of George Floyd was a natural and welcome reaction to such obvious evil.
Historically, peaceful demonstrations have been an effective way of getting the attention of government leaders and policymakers — often the only way. I strongly support those protests but certainly not riots and looting that sometimes follow. Violent protesters set back the Black cause and make the conservative majority more likely to renew their prejudices and racism, leaving the nation more divided, confused and fearful.
I also think that because of our ancestors’ sins, we are over-responding. In sympathy, we seem to be opening the door to everything the liberal Black community thinks it wants and needs, good and bad. Must the pendulum always swing to the end of its arc before realizing that it passed a middle position that could have moved us to unity and leveled the freedom playing field?
There is a middle ground between demands for reparation, defunding the police we depend on and erasing every memorial that can remind us not to repeat what it stood for. Repositioned into a contextual setting, they can remain as strong reminders of that history, with the promise never to repeat it; a middle ground on which we can achieve the positive changes needed in the Black education system, its health care, improvements in police training and performance and strict enforcement of existing laws ensuring equal employment opportunity.
But to get to that mindset and heartfelt motivation to do it, we must all open both our left and our right ears to what the other side has to say.
I found it helpful to hear the recent episode of Candace Watkins Show asking, "What does Black America Want?" Although I don't agree that she is completely unbiased, I found her presentation and some of the Black Lives Matter speakers helpful.
You too might get something out of listening with an open mind and both ears to the other side occasionally. Let's move toward the middle while being careful not to throw out the baby with the bathwater.
BENJAMIN J. LEGETT JR.
retired professor
Covington