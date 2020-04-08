David Band's letter of April 2 is quite interesting as it touts Gov. Andrew Cuomo's response to COVID-19 and his governance. Band's conclusion is that President Donald Trump is a terrible leader because C-Span, CNN and MSNBC feature Cuomo over the president.
This is an unsubstantiated conclusion. Every move the governor makes is featured so they can cover the coronavirus without giving the president credit for what is truly going on in the fight to end this pandemic. Even Band should admit the networks hate Trump.
Another reason is they realize that former Vice President Joe Biden is a terrible candidate and Cuomo may be the man to stop the inevitable Biden run for the presidency.
Cuomo is better at press conferences than Trump, but he has the advantage of hindsight. A state of emergency was not declared in New York until March 7, a bit late for a visionary. Trump had halted all entry from China a month earlier.
Cuomo refused in 2015 to buy ventilators. This was detailed in a commentary by Betsy McCaughey, chairman of the Committee to Reduce Infection Deaths. She is a former lieutenant governor of New York.
In her column, she wrote that Cuomo refused to buy, as recommended, enough ventilators to cover a pandemic, even while he had the funds back in 2015. Total cost: $576 million. Instead, he formed a committee with the task of allocating to its citizens ventilators New York had on hand by need: read, “death panels.”
Band also mentions diplomacy. Having viewed several of Cuomo's pressers, I would hardly call him a diplomat. He comes across as an ungrateful New Yorker. He can't be pleased.
Trump is tasked with a thankless job. No matter what he does the negative will be reported. His poll numbers show the highest approval ratings of his presidency. He must be doing something right.
BILL WEBER
retired sales and marking
Destrehan