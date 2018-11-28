As you know, since 2017 hundreds of thousands of Uighurs and other ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang province of China have been unjustly arrested and imprisoned in what the Chinese government calls "political re-education camps." Thousands have reportedly disappeared. Many are tortured and killed for the sole reason of being an Uighur. The lucky ones are forced to learn Communist ideology under barrels of guns. Religious and cultural freedoms of the largest minority in China are being suppressed and systematic ethnic cleansing is perpetrated by the government of Xi Jinping.
Ambassador Kelley Currie at the UN has already called on the Chinese government to end its repressive policies in Xinjiang. But it's not enough. Washington must impose sanctions on senior Chinese officials for human rights abuses under the Global Magnitsky Act.
Elkhan Akhundov
educator
Baton Rouge