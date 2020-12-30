I’m one of many that work daily to promote existing and new business in Louisiana.
Thank you to this newspaper's editorial staff for joining me and thousands of other business men and women who know both good education and jobs are critical to our state.
Environmental extremism equals extinction for our American way of life. Sound education helps us better understand the need for environmental stewardship and how to balance that with job retention and expansion.
In Louisiana, our crude oil refining and petrochemical industries are both “all in” on this mission.
ROBERT MILLS
state senator
Bossier City