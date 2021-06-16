Why dump Mississippi River sediments wholesale into Barataria Bay?
Just lower the weir level on the Bonnet Carre Spillway and leave it run year-round.
I'm sure Lake Pontchartrain and Mississippi Sound residents would appreciate it.
With the current plan, North Barataria Bay will end up looking and smelling like Bayou Lafourche after Hurricane Gustav.
If the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers wants to build the spillway, fine, but the discharge should be locally controlled (Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries, Plaquemine and Jefferson parishes) specific silt-build with very directed dredge piping to areas needing rebuilding rather than a mindless glut.
JAMES DRAGOSET
engineer
New Orleans