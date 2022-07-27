As Big Tech continuously accelerates its profits, size, and power, the marketplaces have been left behind. It’s past time we enact legislation to catch up with the ever-evolving online ecosystems where firms like Apple, Amazon, Google and Meta (Facebook) have come to dominate. The American pillars of competition, innovation, and entrepreneurship have been stolen from the people of Louisiana and the United States. If we have any hope of retrieving these values, Congress must pass S.2992 — the American Innovation and Choice Online Act.
The tech giants have asserted monopolization at the expense of workers, consumers and small businesses alike. We must encourage our congressional delegation to follow in the footsteps of their bipartisan colleagues who support this critical bill. This bill sensibly targets the many anticompetitive and discriminatory behaviors these firms so often practice. Private data collection, tax avoidance, and self-preferencing products and services are just a few of the strong-arm tactics that these tech giants constantly employ to stay at the top.
The American Innovation and Choice Online Act is increasingly necessary and vital to the survival of the small business community throughout the country. The clock is ticking and time is running out. Our elected leaders from Louisiana must take a stand and act on this opportunity before the online marketplace becomes even more monopolized and exploited than it already is.
PAT BERGERON
consultant
Baton Rouge