I’ve owned The Prytania Movie Theater in New Orleans for almost two decades. The Prytania is one of if not the longest continually operating movie theater in the United States — more than a century old and still going strong. Throughout my ownership, The Prytania has been operated by the Brunet family, first by Rene and now by Robert Brunet and his family.
The Prytania was the first theater re-opened after Katrina, providing free movies for first responders, and, quite literally, was the only show in town during the early phases of the city's re-opening during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most of your readers will have no idea what it takes to keep a movie theater operating in the best of times and we are far, far from the best of times.
I took offense at the Sept. 8 Mallard Fillmore comic on the Commentary page, not for me but on behalf of the Brunets who are working much too hard to focus on something this trivial and wrong-headed — “… the true essence of the movie theater experience … we will literally nickel-and-dime you.”
After paying the film distributor as much as two-thirds of the ticket revenue, there isn’t a lot left to pay, for example, real estate taxes which are established without any reference to the property’s revenue-generating capacity. How about trying to explain to your insurer the cash squeeze resulting from the COVID-19 lockdown? I thought not.
If movie theaters are "nickel-and-diming you,” that’s pretty much all that’s left after expenses .
JOHN J. GISH
theater owner
New Orleans