On the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on testing/vaccine mandates: OSHA’s enabling act says that the agency should issue an emergency temporary standard if it determines (A) “that employees are exposed to grave danger from exposure to substances or agents determined to be toxic or physically harmful or from new hazards,” and (B) that the “emergency standard is necessary to protect employees from such danger.”
The Supreme Court did not rule this phrase as unconstitutional, it simply said that COVID-19 is not a grave danger. This is where we are today.
PHILIP J. FRADY
retired professor, consultant
New Orleans