Virus Outbreak Vaccine Mandates

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry talks to reporters outside the Supreme Court after arguments about whether to allow the administration to enforce a vaccine-or-testing requirement that applies to large employers and a separate vaccine mandate for most health care workers, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. At left is deputy Louisiana Attorney General Bill Stiles.

 AP Photo by Evan Vucci

On the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on testing/vaccine mandates: OSHA’s enabling act says that the agency should issue an emergency temporary standard if it determines (A) “that employees are exposed to grave danger from exposure to substances or agents determined to be toxic or physically harmful or from new hazards,” and (B) that the “emergency standard is necessary to protect employees from such danger.”

The Supreme Court did not rule this phrase as unconstitutional, it simply said that COVID-19 is not a grave danger. This is where we are today.

PHILIP J. FRADY

retired professor, consultant

New Orleans

Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Want to see your opinion published in The Advocate | Times-Picayune? Submit a letter to the editor.

View comments