The federal, state and local governments have identified a serious traffic concern along Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish. A project is planned to expand from two lanes to three lanes in each direction from La. 1077 (Madisonville/Goodbee exit) and La. 59 (Mandeville/Abita Springs exit).

In the meantime, please allow me to offer for consideration a requirement for all commercial vehicles and recreational vehicles to be restricted to use the left-hand lane through this corridor. This will allow private automobiles a free flow of traffic in the right-hand lane thereby eliminating the Mega-Merger that causes severe congestion with stop and go traffic.

The DOTD recently completed a project in Livingston Parish to widen all bridges from Denham Springs to Albany in anticipation of the day when this corridor will be expanded from two to three lanes in each direction. Except for some unknown reason other than the usual government faux pas, the bridge at mile marker 25 was not included in the project when all other bridges were prepared for the day that will see a six-lane corridor all the way from Baton Rouge to Albany.

Let’s use a little common sense in St. Tammany Parish by adopting the right-hand lane only for private automobiles to eliminate traffic backups and possibly avoid deadly traffic accidents like the ones we have seen in the past. Both commercial and private transportation will benefit from this simple suggestion.

Joseph Berey

retired

Covington