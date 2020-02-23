Attorney General Jeff Landry’s silence is deafening. Landry, who appears to never have met a microphone or television camera he didn’t like, remains mum regarding his ownership in multiple companies that brought in hundreds of Mexican workers to handle jobs that Louisiana workers could have and should have performed.
Landry’s hypocrisy is alive and well. In the past, when he has run for office, he advocated being a voice for working men and women in Louisiana. He obviously speaks with a forked tongue. He’s for Louisiana workers when he is courting their vote and he is for Jeff Landry when it’s putting money in his pocket.
There has always been something edgy about our — ahem — “Top Law Enforcement Official.” He thrives on controversy, treading in water where he does not belong. Just recently, he attempted to use his influence over state legislators in selecting their speaker. Their speaker! Too bad for him a number of Republican legislators didn’t buy into his uninvited meddling.
And lo and behold, look who he was in concert with. None other than the self-proclaimed “Kingmaker” Lane Grigsby.
That’s the same Lane Grigsby that Landry refused to investigate several months ago regarding his attempt to influence the outcome of a Baton Rouge judgeship. I’m sure that had nothing to do with Grigsby’s legendary contributions and expenditures in campaigns.
Landry is an unabashed political narcissist who “Roars like a Lion and Bleats like a Lamb.”
WILLIAM A. SCHULTZ
consultant
New Orleans