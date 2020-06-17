Drew Brees is entitled to his opinion.
We all agree what was done to George Floyd was beyond wrong. The men responsible are being held accountable, yet we're still fighting among ourselves instead of coming together.
Social media and the news have forgotten how to report without bias and have turned into the largest form of online bullying. It's a form of propaganda with the words my mom is able to pick out in articles that are used in so-called reporting to get an emotional response.
Until we learn to treat each other with respect, nothing will change.
SARAH RICHARD
former teacher
Metairie