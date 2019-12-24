We have had weeks of a Democrat-led kangaroo court where no evidence was presented. It was a court where no Republican dissent was allowed and one where the Democrats kept crying their favorite mantra, “No one is above the law.” A court where opinions were presented as evidence of impeachable behavior by President Donald Trump. The Democrats in The House of Representatives then finally voted and passed two articles of impeachment.
And then they said they couldn't send the impeachment articles to the Senate until fair procedures were agreed on. It was OK to have a Democratic kangaroo court where nothing was fair, but we couldn't let the Republicans have one. Don’t you just love the old double standard of which the Democrats are masters of?
Douglas Doremus
retired engineer
Baton Rouge