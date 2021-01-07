U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Madisonville, voted Wednesday in support of a scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Functionally, his vote was as much an act of political vandalism as the violence of the Trump-incited mob that stormed the Capitol on a dark, sad day.
Both Kennedy and the mob wanted the same thing, to reverse the results of an election, to take away the constitutional right of states to have their own laws and rules for conducting elections. It is not Congress' job to decide.
Kennedy disgraced himself with his vote and disgraced the state of Louisiana. We will turn him out in 2022 should he choose to run.
But for now, he should be known ever more as John Kennedy, S-Louisiana. The “S” stands for Sedition.
RODGER KAMENETZ
author
New Orleans