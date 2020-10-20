It seems these days there is so much division across America. But in this election, it’s my hope that Louisiana can come together in its support of mothers and babies to add Amendment 1 to our state’s constitution.
This year, every voter will have the opportunity to vote on the "Love Life Amendment" on Nov. 3. The amendment would simply ensure that judges cannot circumvent Louisiana’s body of pro-life laws by finding a right to abortion or the taxpayer funding of abortion.
Sadly, this has happened in 13 other states across America. Just last year, the Kansas Supreme Court decided a law that protected unborn babies from painful late-term abortions violated its constitution, even though the word abortion can’t be found in the Kansas Constitution.
We can’t let that happen in Louisiana. We have to keep abortion out of our Louisiana Constitution.
I hope we never get to a point in Louisiana where tax dollars are used to fund abortions. We have too many other needs to siphon money away to pay for abortions. Amendment 1 will make sure judges could never establish a right to taxpayer funding of abortion in Louisiana.
It’s important to understand that Amendment 1 is not a ban on abortion. It simply keeps abortion policy in the hands of our legislators rather than state judges. If Amendment 1 passes, our Legislature would still have the ability to modify any state abortion law. Therefore, Amendment 1 has nothing to do with commonly debated exceptions to abortion. All of those matters can still be handled in the state legislative process.
Amendment 1 also has nothing to do with naturally occurring miscarriages. We must offer compassionate support to those women who have suffered the pain of miscarriage, and our state law reflects that important principle.
Poll after poll has shown that the majority of our residents are pro-life. A 2019 JMC Analytics poll revealed that nearly 70% of Louisianians are pro-life on abortion and do not believe in the taxpayer funding of abortion.
Our body of pro-life laws ensure that women are empowered with the truth about their pregnancy prior to an abortion, that minors seeking an abortion have parental consent, and that babies born alive following a botched abortion receive immediate medical care. Our law also makes sure that not a dollar of your state tax dollars fund abortion.
Yet these laws and others are at risk unless we pass Amendment 1. The amendment received overwhelming bipartisan support in the Legislature and is supported by leaders in both parties, including Gov. John Bel Edwards, Attorney General Jeff Landry, and U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy.
Amendment 1 keeps abortion out of our state constitution, and keeps abortion policy in the hands of our legislators rather than state judges. Regardless of where you stand on abortion, I believe we can come together and support Amendment 1.
KATRINA JACKSON
state senator
Monroe