While I am reading almost daily how our legislators are finding ways to cut taxes, nearly all to cut taxes to business, I read almost nothing about how they are going to improve things in the state of Louisiana.
My first priority would be to have them figure out how to come up with a thousand dollars a year raise for our teachers, just to bring them up to the Southern average. Then next year come up with another $1,000 a year to bring teacher salaries above the very low Southern average.
Next on my agenda would be improving our roads, meaning also adding bike lanes wherever possible. I live in Ascension Parish off Old Perkins Road and I would take my life in my hands if I tried to bike to the nearest Walmart as there is not a sidewalk or a bike lane.
About daily I see a walker taking his life in his hands along the roadside. However, this is not just Ascension Parish as my daughter and son-in-law and grandkids live in Baton Rouge and they take their bicycles on their car rack to ride the levee. What does a Baton Rouge resident without a car do?
I see daily ads for the LSU campus at Shreveport advertising that you can send your child there for tuition that is slightly over $12,000 a year. How many people making $30,000 a year want to jump at that chance?
Let's put more money into higher education instead of looking for ways to cut taxes for business.
RAY SCHELL
retired chemist
Prairieville