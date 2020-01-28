As we ease into tax season, it’s important for consumers to know why some organizations are exempt from paying federal and state taxes. Recently, Robert Taylor of the Louisiana Bankers Association issued his annual article questioning why credit unions are exempt from paying federal taxes.
The answer is simple. Unlike banks, credit union earnings are returned to member-owners, who are taxpayers themselves. These taxpayers already bear a substantial income tax burden. Therefore, taxing credit unions is an additional tax on 119 million Americans, including 1.2 million credit union members in Louisiana.
Credit unions pass all profits to members in the form of a higher yield on savings, lower than average interest rates, fewer and lower fees as well as enhanced products and services. In fact, Louisiana credit unions provided $164,453,808 in direct financial benefits in 2019 for residents. If Louisiana banks were structured like credit unions, the $3.2 billion banks paid in stockholder dividends over the past decade would have, instead, been given directly back to Louisiana citizens.
These stats make it easy to see the inherent value credit unions provide to the economy across Louisiana. It’s also worth noting that members of credit union boards of directors are unpaid volunteers.
In his letter, Taylor also questions why credit unions are exempt from the Community Reinvestment Act, a law requiring banks to invest and serve their communities. Through their very structure and mission, credit unions invest in the communities they serve every single day. Additionally, credit unions offer programs and initiatives aimed at improving financial literacy.
Credit unions do not shy away from serving their members where they are most needed. Overall, 49% of U.S. credit union branches are in geographic areas that often face a disadvantage such as high poverty or unemployment rates. Credit unions lead banks in this area with 59% of credit unions located in CDFI investment areas, compared to just 42% of U.S. banks.
Additionally, credit unions have been praised for their safety and soundness while big banks were having to be bailed out.
Credit unions are not just institutions, but dream fulfillment engines that lead to a first car, home or financing higher education aspirations. For this reason, public and policy makers should continue to recognize the value that credit unions provide.
BOB GALLMAN
president, Louisiana Credit Union League
Harahan