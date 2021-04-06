Crushing is how I describe the words that the Vatican used to describe same-sex marriage. God, the Vatican said, "does not and cannot bless sin."
These words are not just rhetoric but have ramifications. People bent on hate can be radicalized by these words and rationalize their violence. Violence has its roots in this kind of unloving and hateful speech.
Without much critical thinking, the impressionable blindly follow. On a smaller level, it encourages fake marriages that are not based on two people truly loving each other, but more than likely on secrets.
Wouldn't the church rather bless a couple whose relationship is grounded in pure love rather than deception?
Where's the logic? Where's the love?
KENNETH J. MITCHELL
retired social worker
New Orleans