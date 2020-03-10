Through the media a study by some legislators on the issue of daylight saving time would be conducted in 2018. The findings of the study would be given to the Legislature in the regular 2019 session according to an article in The Advocate. What happened to the results of the study?
According to the media, a congressman was talking about legislation to make daylight saving time nationwide. We have enough citizens in our beloved state of Louisiana who are qualified, certified and dignified to take care of any issues that arise.
We must keep in mind our precious children. The children are deprived of their sleep. It is dark and dangerous while they wait for the bus. Students are losing an extra hour of valuable rest time.
My prayers are with everyone involved. Let us remember that God is in control of everything. The sun will rise and set when God is ready.
Earnestine D. Gordon
educator
Clinton