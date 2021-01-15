David Stuart's letter to the editor about education during a pandemic demonstrates he knows not about what he speaks.
Being a classroom teacher during the pandemic is grueling and can be dangerous. It takes an enormous amount of time to see to the needs of virtual and traditional students. My wife has over 150 English students who create an enormous amount of papers to read and grade. It's not unusual for her to get an email from a virtual student at night asking a question, to which she always stops and replies.
I'm a Talented Theatre teacher, which means I travel from school to school. At one school I service, 14 teachers were out due to COVID-19 infection or exposure. At another school, an entire busload of students had to be quarantined. At every room, at every school I service, I disinfect before students arrive.
Paid holidays is a misnomer. I spent holiday time, Monday and Tuesday, writing seven short plays for middle school students. I have three more to write for elementary students.
I have five acting duo scenes and three oral interpretation scenes to prepare for an online acting competition. I am going to pay a videographer out of my pocket to tape performances.
My wife spent last Saturday grading papers and sending emails to the parents whose students are falling behind due to naïveté of this new way of digesting information. She spent Sunday replying to those emails.
Although I am not part of the teachers’ retirement system, teachers who are have to pay federal income taxes on their pension checks. We have good health insurance; it was better until former Gov. Bobby Jindal siphoned off reserve funds, increasing rates and decreasing benefits. But we are thankful for what we have.
We are fortunate to have a secure job. But what is the alternative? Fire every teacher? Reduce the number of teachers when instructional loads have never been more demanding?
Joe South once sang, "Before you criticize and abuse, walk a mile in my shoes." Stuart is welcome to put on a teacher's shoes. If he has the courage, he will sing a different tune.
CHARLEY VANCE
teacher
Amite