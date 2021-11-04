The debacle that preceded the Saints vs. Buccaneers game Sunday had to have been created by someone who had no organizational skills.
We arrived at the I-10/Superdome exit at 1:40 p.m. We parked in Champions Square and were unable to get in there until after 2:30 p.m.
As we walked up to the Dome, we were told the ramp was closed as well as Champion Square. (We parked in Champions Square and have used the ramp because one of our parties has serious back and knee issues.)
We walked three blocks away and climbed a steep set of steps to get to the Dome. That is where the real exercise in futility began.
(Previously, we showed our COVID-19 vaccination card at the bottom of the ramp and then went into the Dome at the top of the ramp showing our online tickets at the entrances to the Dome.) This system worked really well and we would always be at our seats by kickoff.
But someone with no sense of organization decided that we needed to change the procedure. Many Dome entrances were closed and there were long lines for the few open entrances. This was all around the Dome.
Finally, we entered a handicap entrance but were delayed because the code on my ticket on my cell phone could not be read and we then had to find an open box office to get the error corrected. There was only one open box office at the Dome.
We reached our seats at 4 p.m., missing the first quarter, three hours after we left home.
One Superdome employee told me that it was because everyone came late to the game! He must have thought that I did not have a brain.
I am infuriated. How could anyone call this efficient when the previously mentioned entrance organization worked so well?
The Superdome commission, Saints organization or other responsible persons need to pay attention ticket holders’ needs and see this type of disorganization does not reoccur.
DARYL OWENS
retired nurse anesthetist
Mandeville