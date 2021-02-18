In 2016, successful American businessman Donald Trump captured the Republican nomination for president against many notable political figures. Subsequently, the American people elected him president against favored Democratic notable Hillary Clinton.
The Democrats, angered by this unpredictable situation, began a four-year, shameful attempt to destroy his administration with various tactics and even had some of their friends in the Justice Department provide information that was knowingly false to a federal judge in order to spy on Americans.
You don't have to be a Trump fan to give the guy credit for facing some of the controversial issues of the day including illegal immigration, horrible trade conditions with China and unverifiable nuclear arms arrangement with Iran, and more.
Admittedly, his mannerisms and tactics were different than previous White House occupants. However, his administration produced new job creation, extremely low unemployment not seen in decades and a strong stock market.
Until the novel coronavirus invaded our country, we enjoyed a certain amount of new prosperity under the Trump administration. It is fair to say that the virus was instrumental in the 2020 election and what effect it had on our society and with the strong Democratic anti-Trump campaign, the Democrats edged out a victory in 2020, whatever election shenanigans might have occurred in a few states.
Trump obviously believed there were enough of those that he should have won and made an issue of it.
However, it is not realistic to believe that the big demonstration for Trump in Washington was there to trash the Capitol and that Trump directed them to go and do that.
I am sure he expected a big Capitol demonstration against the effort to certify the Biden victory in the Electoral College. I don’t believe any Democrat or Republican would have done such a thing.
The effort to blame Trump for the mess that took place later is just a continuation of an effort that began four years ago to get rid of an unusual person who became president and going ahead with an impeachment process is something the Democrats want to do to disgrace Trump and prevent any future political opportunity.
He is out of office. Democrats need to get a life so we can get on with our lives, defeat the virus and return to what we consider normal behavior.
JACK KYLE
retired vice president, corporate relations
Baton Rouge