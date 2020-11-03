There is an inconvenient truth that seems to escape the scrutiny it deserves: Why is it that most attempts to stop or suppress the vote of the people are filed or proposed by Republicans?
In states around the country, including Louisiana, efforts to limit voting are supported by Republican office holders, legislators and judges. Twenty-first century Democrats fight to give everyone a chance to vote who is 18 and a resident, period.
That is based on the Constitution and the Voting Rights Act. Find me a modern Republican who has voted or acted to fulfill the goal of democracy If you think this is an unfair opinion, you can look it up, as Casey Stengel said.
JONATHAN DAVID TANKEL
professor emeritus
New Orleans