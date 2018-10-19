It was not unexpected to read the normal distortion that James Gill tried to make in his comments concerning the suggested redevelopment of Lee Circle as “Victory Circle.” The proposal has nothing to do with Lee, except to acknowledge the fact that what existed there for over 120 years was a memorial to the life of a great human, General Robert E. Lee, who was not a racist nor a prejudiced individual, as he is publicly quoted in all history books as saying “Slavery is evil.” And his portrait has hung in the Oval Office under many presidents.
It is a crying shame that a media reporter such as Gill can distort the proposal that Charles Marsala and I have made to turn this major historic landmark location and intersection into a true tribute in honor of the thousands of military and citizens who were killed and missing in action in preserving freedom for all of us.
The "Victory of Freedom" that we all enjoy in life has been the result of the personal sacrifices of thousands of fellow citizens. James Gill may want to examine his motives in trying to distort our suggestion, which is well thought out, with no discrimination or disrespect to all races, all genders, and to all those who gave their lives and limbs for our freedom.
Shame on you, James Gill, for trying to distort our suggestion by inferring that our ulterior motive is to emphasize “Lee” in the conversion of the circle that hundreds of thousands of people pass every year. Those are your totally wrong assumptions.
James Gill is what he is — “the critic who can’t accept a positive suggestion.” Unfortunately, we must accept your nature! Shame on you!
We are not whistling “Dixie,” but the national anthem, and we hope you will stand up and not kneel down, as you probably do.
Frank Stewart
businessman
New Orleans