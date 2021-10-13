With a $50,000 grant from the Bayou Community Foundation, the Friends of Grand Isle will create the First Responders Assistance Fund to provide financial assistance to Grand Isle’s first responders who suffered property damage from Hurricane Ida.
On Aug. 29, Hurricane Ida made landfall as a Category 4 with winds of 150 mph and a storm surge of 8-15 feet. Every home and building on Grand Isle was impacted from roof damage to entire structures being swept out to sea.
Grand Isle’s first responders have suffered incredible personal loss with the total loss of their homes or significant damage to their homes. Many of them stayed while the hurricane hit the island and have continued to serve during the past month.
Our first responders have bravely and selflessly served Grand Isle’s residents during this difficult time. We are grateful to the Bayou Community Foundation for its investment in the rebuilding of the island.
BOB STEWART
FOGI vice president
Lafayette