Denise Harle's Jan. 17 column contributes to misunderstanding about abortion and reproductive services.
Harle falsely compares her doctor's care of her planned pregnancy with what she imagines as negligent services in an abortion clinic. In truth, legalized abortions and clinics that provide them safeguard women's health and lives. The doctors are not motivated by greed, but altruism, and clinics like Planned Parenthood are nonprofit, not for-profit. It is when abortion is illegal that it becomes possibly unhealthful and dangerous. Making abortion illegal does not stop abortion. It just redirects abortion underground where women, especially poor ones, are injured or even killed by medically untrained exploiters, or women attempt self-inflicted abortions.
In fact, abortion is regulated for patients' safety because of its legalization in 1973. Since abortion is legal, citizens can debate their concerns, even specious arguments, about its delivery, as in the upcoming U.S. Supreme Court case of June Medical Services v. Gee. Illegal abortion does not allow such opportunities or any necessary regulation.
The case focuses on Louisiana's 2014 law requiring doctors to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals within a 30-mile radius of the clinics. The Supreme Court temporarily blocked the law's implementation. Though its intention seems innocuous, this law wrongly assumes that legal abortion is unsafe. In fact, the American Medical Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists opposes this law because it is not evidence-based or supported by a valid medical justification.
The truth is that legal abortion is safer than childbirth and routine procedures like colonoscopies. In the extremely rare instance of an emergency, the patient could go to an emergency room. This law pretends to presume that hospitals in Louisiana would, in fact, extend admitting privileges to abortion providers; the truth is that many hospitals are church-related and anti-choice, or intimidated by anti-choice politics.
The real motive behind the law is not to safeguard women's health but to undermine it by closing clinics and rendering safe legal abortions less available. The Supreme Court struck down a similar law in Texas in 2016 as imposing an undue burden on women's access to abortion.
Organizations like Harle's would be more “pro-life” if they advocated for those who are born: Louisiana's foster children, for example, and impoverished or undocumented families. The attempt to prevent legal abortions by law or by erroneous propaganda will only endanger women's health. One can be personally against abortion but in favor of its legalization for the benefit of public health.
MARY C. CARRUTH
professor
Baton Rouge