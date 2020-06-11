Our country is facing historic challenges: the COVID-19 pandemic, the subsequent economic downturn, and the tragic killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Seldom have we simultaneously grappled with such complex problems, with the societal issues surrounding the killing of George Floyd being the most convoluted and difficult.
As United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana, it is my job to enforce all federal laws, regardless of the identity or status of the perpetrator. This includes prosecutions of law enforcement officers who violate public trust, as well as of those who try to distract from valid, lawful assemblies by engaging in riots, arson, and looting. We hold steadfast and true to fulfill this mission and achieve justice for all victims.
George Floyd’s death forces us to think about the history of mistreatment, violence, and death suffered by the African American community during encounters with law enforcement. His tragic killing has sparked protests against police brutality and economic/social inequality around the country. Rarely has one horrific event fueled such global outrage, sadness, and calls for systemic change.
In the United States, from coast to coast, countless people have flooded the streets to exercise their First Amendment rights to assemble peacefully and protest this horrific death. While cities around America have experienced acts of violence, property damage, and theft in the wake of George Floyd’s death, I am encouraged by the widespread peacefulness of demonstrations that we have experienced here in New Orleans. I believe the general civility of these protests is a direct result of the years of hard work to improve communication between the New Orleans Police Department and the residents of New Orleans.
Our office has a long and proud history of fighting to protect civil rights and pursuing aggressively allegations of misconduct by law enforcement. Over the years, we have investigated and prosecuted numerous police officers who abused their power through the unlawful use of force and other violations of civil rights. In 2013, the NOPD, the city of New Orleans, and the U.S. Department of Justice entered into a federal consent decree to ensure that the NOPD increases public safety and confidence and protects constitutional rights. Our office continues to monitor and help enforce the NOPD consent decree. Although there still are goals left to accomplish, including resolving the issues arising out of questionable stop and frisks in the French Quarter, the NOPD has fundamentally changed the way it polices throughout our community. Today, the NOPD is a model of reform and a pioneer in humanistic policing.
Our work sends a strong message: We will not tolerate the victimization of our people, our cities, our businesses, our law enforcement, and our government. Justice will prevail.
PETER STRASSER
U.S. attorney
New Orleans