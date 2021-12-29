I could hardly believe my eyes when I read that Louisiana plans to spend $27 million of its federal pandemic aid on Superdome renovations.
It may be OK with the feds, but it looks terrible in a state with such profound needs in education, healthcare and a dozen other areas.
Many other Southern states are using their pandemic aid funds for things such as health care and human services, food banks, education, water and sewerage, unemployment trust funds, environmental protection, transportation, affordable housing, day care centers, fish and wildlife conservation and broadband expansion.
The gift of $27 million from pandemic aid funds to the Superdome seems downright frivolous and insulting to the good citizens of Louisiana.
GORDON HOLCOMB
retired educator
Baton Rouge