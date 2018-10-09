Your criticism of U.S. Sen. John Kennedy for not being enough like U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake suggests to me a rather silly search for any excuse to criticize Kennedy.
As a Vietnam veteran, let me suggest a more appropriate criticism might be directed toward U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal. He lied about serving in Vietnam, "stealing" an honor that relatively few rightly have. That is very odious to many of us who did serve in Vietnam, and yet he sits on the Judiciary Committee of the U.S. Senate.
Rev. Joe Nesom
pastor, First Baptist Church
Jackson