BRN_2187
Buy Now

Sen. John Kennedy

 BY BRYN STOLE | bstole@theadvocate.com

Your criticism of U.S. Sen. John Kennedy for not being enough like U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake suggests to me a rather silly search for any excuse to criticize Kennedy.

Our Views: Kennedy leaves leadership to Jeff Flake

As a Vietnam veteran, let me suggest a more appropriate criticism might be directed toward U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal. He lied about serving in Vietnam, "stealing" an honor that relatively few rightly have. That is very odious to many of us who did serve in Vietnam, and yet he sits on the Judiciary Committee of the U.S. Senate.

Rev. Joe Nesom

pastor, First Baptist Church

Jackson

View comments