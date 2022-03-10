I had to chuckle reading the article about the litter problem in the March 7 edition.
No mention was made of correcting the source of the problem, which is an irresponsible, uneducated population. I have literally seen people standing within arm’s reach of a trash can drop trash on the ground and walk away.
That person has no respect for himself or others that have to clean up after him. His home is probably treated the same way; it is part of the culture he was reared in.
I live near an elementary school that had a playground littered with soda cans, candy wrappers and chip bags at the end of the day. When I suggested to the school board that perhaps teachers should enforce 'no littering' and have a time set aside to have students pick up litter, I was told they don’t want to or can’t force the little privileged ones to do it.
Until the majority of people are educated enough become self-aware that they are the problem, not the state, littering will remain an unresolvable problem.
TOM MADERE
retired chemical operator
La Place