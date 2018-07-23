The recent article about the Exhibition Hall Authority (a state entity) proposal of a subsiding a new high-rise hotel upriver of the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans is thought-provoking. N
New Orleans is now being overbuilt with hotels. Most old high-rise office buildings have been converted to hotels and residential space. Note that hotels no longer require multi-day packages for New Year's, Mardi Gras or special-events visitors. Canal Street, once a shopping district, is mainly hotels from Claiborne Avenue to Peters Street. Now, the Picayune Place and Canal Historic Districts' old buildings may have short-term rentals and time-shares in the empty upper floors. Although the Exhibition Hall Authority talks about a need for “large full-service hotel,” the Riverside Hilton is adjacent to the Authority’s parking lot at Girod Street. The city doesn’t need a state subsided, non-tax-paying hotel.
The recent Essence Festival traffic gridlock shows a need for better traffic plans and public transit. Note that the riverfront streetcar’s John Chase station (also serving the Cruise-Ship Terminal) has been closed for years. Any RTA buses in the area or near the Superdome are not given any priority over automobiles during special events. But the Authority has proposed “reducing Convention Center Boulevard to a single traffic lane for better pedestrian access to the French Quarter.” After 18 years, and with a $210 million cash reserve, the Exhibition Hall's enabling state legislation and taxes for the Authority should be reviewed.
James Guilbeau
system analyst
Metairie