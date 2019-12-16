Smart traffic solutions have been foreign to Baton Rouge for years. Relying on data-driven solutions, not on politics, is how we dig ourselves out of our region’s mobility problems. At CRISIS — Capital Region Industry for Sustainable Infrastructure Solutions — we’re steadfastly supportive of the full I-10 widening planned from West Baton Rouge to the I-10/I-12 split because the data analysis shows it’s a serious solution to our serious problem.
In 2016, CRISIS conducted a data-driven analysis to rank a list of projects offering the most traffic congestion relief to the region. Some citizens may have minor criticisms of the widening project, but those criticisms don’t outweigh the absolute necessity of the widening, which experts have judged as critical to fixing traffic woes.
Our analysis estimated widening I-10 by one lane through Baton Rouge would give drivers more than 500,000 hours of their lives back each year. Combined with widening I-10 in Ascension Parish, the 60 new capacity projects in the MOVEBR plan, and work that is being done to advance a new Mississippi River Bridge in the area, the Capital Region will remove itself from the top 10 list of worst-congested mid-sized metros in America.
The widening of I-10 through Baton Rouge is a central component to the region’s traffic relief strategy. Announced in early 2018, and funded with no new taxes, the project is headed into the design-build process with the possibility of construction starting next year. In addition to congestion relief, the project is an opportunity to address predictable structural needs. I-10 through Baton Rouge was built 56 years ago and will inevitably soon need upgrades and replacements as it ages. The widening project will replace aging infrastructure, ensuring continued safety and providing noise-reducing, aesthetic, and other upgrades that will add to quality of life in the area.
Finally, while we’re as tired of infrastructure plans and studies as you are, the I-10 widening project is undergoing a federally mandated, data-driven design and permitting process. This process is public and includes regular opportunities for individuals and organizations to review plans, ask questions, and provide insight and suggestions. It is important to engage in this process so that the final project can be carefully determined and account for the various needs of our community. We badly need this project, but also need this project to be done in an appropriate manner.
Baton Rouge’s traffic woes are long-standing and will take time to fix, but we are well on our way. As we make progress, we should require a serious, fully vetted, and comprehensive solution that will ensure our infrastructure system is a strength of our community and not the shortcoming it has been for so long.
Tom Yura
chair, CRISIS
COO, Cornerstone Chemical Company
Baton Rouge