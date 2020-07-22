I’ve spent my career in academia and I was always proud to be a member of this community. However, I’ve grown increasingly disillusioned by what’s happening to higher education.
I think its dual mission of education and research has been replaced with indoctrination and an all-out assault on the ideals and traditions of Western civilization. College campuses have become breeding grounds for the birth of vacuous ideas, all cut from whole cloth; a new one appearing almost daily.
George Orwell said, “Some ideas are so stupid that only intellectuals [sic] believe them.” I agree with Walter Williams. If the stupid ideas of academic intellectuals remained on college campuses and did not infect the rest of society, they might be a source of entertainment — much like a circus.
Unfortunately, we’ve been unable to keep these stupid ideas contained within the ivy-covered walls of academia. Sad!
ROBERT NEWMAN
economics professor
Baton Rouge