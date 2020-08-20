As a landlord, I was not prepared when President Donald Trump announced March 18 that there would be a pause in evictions. I did not have a problem with help being rendered to renters during this pandemic; the problem was that in his effort, he hurt private homeowners.
I believe he failed to clarify the order by noting whether this was for federal housings and not personal housings. This proclamation helped many renters; however, private owners were left struggling through the months, paying bills connected to their properties, while individuals stayed in their homes free of charge (not to mention expenses incurred for damages).
Some renters in these homes were blessed with stimulus checks (while some owners did not receive one) and they ignored their rental fees altogether. It is my hope and prayer that if it comes down to the administration pausing evictions again, an announcement will be made and clearly stated that this only includes federal housings. Otherwise, small business owners who have tried to be supportive in their communities and be good providers for their families will possibly face hardships.
It is unfair to place this responsibility on homeowners, who could lose homes and buildings they have worked all their lives to own and establish.
GWENDOLYN HONORE
retired educator
Zachary